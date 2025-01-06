Koffin Kats have announced tour dates for Seattle, Washington, California, Oregon, and British Columbia. The Last Gang will be joining them on all dates except for their March 19 show in Vancouver, BC. Koffin Kats will be touring the US starting next week and released their album Higher Lows in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 07
|Hangar 24
|Riverside, CA
|Mar 08
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA
|Mar 09
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA
|Mar 11
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 12
|John Henry’s
|Eugene, OR
|Mar 13
|Volcanic Theater
|Bend, OR
|Mar 14
|The Charleston
|Bremerton, WA
|Mar 15
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 16
|Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA
|Mar 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Mar 19
|The Wise
|Vancouver, BC (without The Last Gang)
|Mar 20
|Wally’s House of Booze
|Wenatchee, WA
|Mar 21
|Jazzbones
|Tacoma, WA
|Mar 22
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR
|Mar 23
|Erebus
|Longview, WA