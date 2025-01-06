Koffin Kats / The Last Gang (US and BC)

Koffin Kats
Koffin Kats have announced tour dates for Seattle, Washington, California, Oregon, and British Columbia. The Last Gang will be joining them on all dates except for their March 19 show in Vancouver, BC. Koffin Kats will be touring the US starting next week and released their album Higher Lows in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 07Hangar 24Riverside, CA
Mar 08The RitzSan Jose, CA
Mar 09Ivy RoomAlbany, CA
Mar 11Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Mar 12John Henry’sEugene, OR
Mar 13Volcanic TheaterBend, OR
Mar 14The CharlestonBremerton, WA
Mar 15El CorazonSeattle, WA
Mar 16ShakedownBellingham, WA
Mar 18TBATBA
Mar 19The WiseVancouver, BC (without The Last Gang)
Mar 20Wally’s House of BoozeWenatchee, WA
Mar 21JazzbonesTacoma, WA
Mar 22Star TheaterPortland, OR
Mar 23ErebusLongview, WA