Interpunk shuts down following death of owner/founder Bob Schermerhon

Interpunk shut down sometime in the past few weeks. The closure follows immediately after the death of founder/owner Bob Schermerhorn. Schermerhorn's death was unexpected.

As you may know, Interpunk was founded in 1997 and for a time period, mainly around 2005-2015, was one of the largest punk rock mailorder services in the USA and even the world. The site declined in stature with the rise of sites like amazon, as well as the rise in direct mailorder through bandcamp and bands' own sites, but continued into the very end of 2024. The company stated that they had shipped over two millions items. The service also released limited edition presses of certain records and even had some exclusive items during its heyday. We send our condolences to Schermerhon's family and friends.