Hayden Pedigo and Chat Pile working on collaborative album

Texan musician Hayden Pedigo has announced that he’s working on a collaborative album with Chat Pile. This was announced in an Instagram post which reads,



”Spent the past month working on a full length collab record with OKC legends @chatpileband! It was all done in person working in the same room. We are finishing final overdubs now, but I can confidently say I’ve never heard anything like this album. Apocalyptic western picking slammed through heavy riffs and maybe 90s Chicago post-rock even? Idk, don’t want to give too much away. Not sure when y’all will ever hear this record, but I’m very stoked with what we made….”

Hayden Pedigo released Live in Amarillo, Texas in 2024 and The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored in 2023. Chat Pile released Cool World in 2024. Check out the post below.