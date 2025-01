, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Headline Records, the iconic LA punk rock shop, is restarting its record label. This time, the label will be releasing CDs in batches of 100. They're holding an open call for bands to submit demos/recordings… if the band is from California. If you are interested, you can e-mail store owner John: john@headlinerecords.com