Votive, Respire, and Quiet Fear have announced tour dates for February. The bands will be touring California and Mexico. Votive released their album Towards The Pillory in 2024. Respire released their album Hireath in 2024. Quiet Fear released their split with Massa Nera, Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles, in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/18
|Riverside, CA
|Frets Music
|2/19
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe
|2/20
|Tijuana, MX
|Moustache Bar
|2/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|TBA
|2/22
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods