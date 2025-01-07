Cloakroom to release new album, share “Bad Larry” video

Cloakroom
by

Cloakroom have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Last Leg of the Human Table and will be out on February 28 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bad Larry” which was shot at JD’s Restaurant and Bar in Huntington, Indiana by Julius Jimenez and Matthew Brown. Cloakroom released their album Dissolution Wave in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Last Leg of the Human Table Tracklist

The Pilot

Ester Wind

On Joy and Unbelieving

Unbelonging

The Lights Are On

Bad Larry

The Story of the Egg

On Joy and Undeserving

Cloverlooper

Turbine Song