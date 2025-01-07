Assault suit against Justin Sane nears default, claims against Anti-Flag corp dismissed

As you know, in 2023, Anti-Flag broke up after numerous allegations came to light that singer Justin Sane assaulted young women. At least one civil suit was filed against Justin Sane, real name Justin Geever, by Kristina Sarhadi.

Sarhadi alleged that, at a motel, when Sarhadi was 20 or 21, Geever "closed the curtains, locked the door, screamed “Football Tackle!” and tackled Sarhadi from behind onto the bed. Geever had a “strange, scary look, as if he had turned into a different person.” He began restraining and strangling Sarhadi and forced her to perform oral sex on him. When Sarhadi could breathe, she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop. She was crying and was shocked by his mean and violent behavior. Geever then non-consensually penetrated Sarhadi’s vagina with his penis. Afterwards, Geever passed out on top of her and Sarhadi was able to escape the motel room without waking him."

As part of her suit, Sarhadi filed claims against Greever for assault, battery/sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also filed claims against Hardwork Distribution, Inc. (a corporation related to Anti-Flag's operations) for claims of negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Notably, in addition to Greer, the Corp is also owned by the other members of Anti-Flag, thereby potentially subjecting them to liability. In Sarhadi's complaint, she alleges that the other members were somewhat complicit in Greer's behavior.

In a judgment issued December 18, 2024, Northern District of New York Judge Brenda Sannes ruled on Hardwork Distribution motion to dismiss the Corp from the case. Judge Sannes agreed with Hardwork's position that the Corp did not owe a duty of care to Sarhadi, either through a theory of Greer being an employee of Hardwork or common law. Therefore, Judge Sannes dismissed the suit against Hardwork Distribution.

Notably, however, Greer has yet to file an answer to the complaint. (Sarhadi previously argued that Greer had plans to flee the country, or had already fled the country). As per Judge Sannes ruling, Sarhadi was actually able to request a default judgment in mid-2024. However, at the time, Sarhadi instead amended her complaint. In the recent ruling, Judge Sannes again granted permission for Sarhadi to file a default Judgment against Greer.

You may know, that a default judgment is a judgment against a party that has not filed an answer to a complaint. Of course, a judgment often allows a plaintiff to collect money from a defendant. However, in a civil suit where a judgment is granted by default, that is often a bad omen for the Plaintiff. In these cases, often a Defendant is judgment proof (has no assets), has fled the country, or is planning to file bankruptcy- though, of course, this is not always the case. We'll keep you updated.