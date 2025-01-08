Japanese Breakfast to release new album, share “Orlando in Love” lyric video

Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and will be out on March 21 via Dead Oceans. A lyric video for their new song “Orlando in Love” has also been released. The video was directed by frontwoman Michelle Zauner. Japanese Breakfast released Jubilee in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) Tracklist

Here is Someone

Orlando in Love

Honey Water

Mega Circuit

Little Girl

Leda

Picture Window

Men in Bars (ft. Jeff Bridges)

Winter in LA

Magic Mountain

DateCityVenue
Apr 12 & 19Indio, CACoachella Music and Arts Festival
Apr 23Austin, TXMoody Theater (ACL Live) w/Ginger Root
Apr 24Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom w/Ginger Root
Apr 26Atlanta, GATabernacle w/Ginger Root
Apr 27Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore w/Ginger Root
Apr 28Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium w/Ginger Root
May 2Chicago, ILSalt Shed w/Ginger Root
May 3Detroit, MIThe Fillmore w/Ginger Root
May 5Toronto, ONMassey Hall w/Ginger Root
May 7Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Ginger Root
May 9Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount w/Ginger Root
May 16Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark w/Ginger Root
Jun 21Milwaukee, WISummerfest
Jun 24Oslo, NORockefeller
Jun 25Stockholm, SEFiladelfia
Jun 26Copenhagen, DKVEGA
Jun 29Manchester, UKAcademy 1
Jun 30Glasgow, UKBarrowland
Jul 3London, UKO2 Academy Brixton
Jul 4-6Ewijk, NLDown The Rabbit Hole 2025
Jul 8Paris, FRLe Trianon
July 10-12Bilbao, ESBilbao BBK Live
Aug 23Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Bowl w/Ginger Root
Aug 28San Francisco, CAThe Masonic w/Ginger Root
Aug 30Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheater w/Ginger Root
Sep 1Vancouver, BCOrpheum Theater w/Ginger Root
Sep 6Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom w/Ginger Root
Sep 9St Paul, MNThe Palace Theater w/Ginger Root