Japanese Breakfast to release new album, share “Orlando in Love” lyric video

by Em Moore
Japanese Breakfast has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and will be out on March 21 via Dead Oceans. A lyric video for their new song “Orlando in Love” has also been released. The video was directed by frontwoman Michelle Zauner. Japanese Breakfast released Jubilee in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) Tracklist
Here is Someone
Orlando in Love
Honey Water
Mega Circuit
Little Girl
Leda
Picture Window
Men in Bars (ft. Jeff Bridges)
Winter in LA
Magic Mountain
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 12 & 19
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Music and Arts Festival
|Apr 23
|Austin, TX
|Moody Theater (ACL Live) w/Ginger Root
|Apr 24
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom w/Ginger Root
|Apr 26
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle w/Ginger Root
|Apr 27
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore w/Ginger Root
|Apr 28
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium w/Ginger Root
|May 2
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed w/Ginger Root
|May 3
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore w/Ginger Root
|May 5
|Toronto, ON
|Massey Hall w/Ginger Root
|May 7
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Ginger Root
|May 9
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount w/Ginger Root
|May 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark w/Ginger Root
|Jun 21
|Milwaukee, WI
|Summerfest
|Jun 24
|Oslo, NO
|Rockefeller
|Jun 25
|Stockholm, SE
|Filadelfia
|Jun 26
|Copenhagen, DK
|VEGA
|Jun 29
|Manchester, UK
|Academy 1
|Jun 30
|Glasgow, UK
|Barrowland
|Jul 3
|London, UK
|O2 Academy Brixton
|Jul 4-6
|Ewijk, NL
|Down The Rabbit Hole 2025
|Jul 8
|Paris, FR
|Le Trianon
|July 10-12
|Bilbao, ES
|Bilbao BBK Live
|Aug 23
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Santa Barbara Bowl w/Ginger Root
|Aug 28
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic w/Ginger Root
|Aug 30
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Ginger Root
|Sep 1
|Vancouver, BC
|Orpheum Theater w/Ginger Root
|Sep 6
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom w/Ginger Root
|Sep 9
|St Paul, MN
|The Palace Theater w/Ginger Root