Japanese Breakfast to release new album, share “Orlando in Love” lyric video

7 hours ago by Em Moore

Japanese Breakfast has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and will be out on March 21 via Dead Oceans. A lyric video for their new song “Orlando in Love” has also been released. The video was directed by frontwoman Michelle Zauner. Japanese Breakfast released Jubilee in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.