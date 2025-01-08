Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Chris Farren has announced tour dates for this May. He will be playing in the US and Canada and will end the tour at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Chris Farren released his album Doom Singer in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 07
|TV Eye
|Queens, NY
|May 08
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|May 09
|Warehouse XI
|Somerville, MA
|May 10
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|May 11
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 13
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|May 14
|Bottlerocket
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 15
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|May 16
|Sanctuary
|Hamtramck, MI
|May 17
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|May 18
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC