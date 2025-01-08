Chris Farren to tour US and Canada in May

Chris Farren
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Chris Farren has announced tour dates for this May. He will be playing in the US and Canada and will end the tour at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Chris Farren released his album Doom Singer in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 07TV EyeQueens, NY
May 08CrossroadsGarwood, NJ
May 09Warehouse XISomerville, MA
May 10Space BallroomHamden, CT
May 11Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA
May 13Comet Ping PongWashington, DC
May 14BottlerocketPittsburgh, PA
May 15Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
May 16SanctuaryHamtramck, MI
May 17The GarrisonToronto, ON
May 18Pouzza FestMontreal, QC