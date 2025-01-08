Young Widows to release new album, share “Call Bullshit” video

Young Widows have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 11 years. The album is called Power Sucker and will be out on March 21 via Temporary Residence Ltd.. The band has also released a video for their new song “Call Bullshit”. Young Widows will be touring the US in the winter and spring including a performance at Prepare The Ground in Toronto. The band released their collection album DECAYED: Ten Years of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, and Pain in 2018 and released their album Easy Pain in 2014. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.