Young Widows to release new album, share “Call Bullshit” video

Young Widows
by

Young Widows have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 11 years. The album is called Power Sucker and will be out on March 21 via Temporary Residence Ltd.. The band has also released a video for their new song “Call Bullshit”. Young Widows will be touring the US in the winter and spring including a performance at Prepare The Ground in Toronto. The band released their collection album DECAYED: Ten Years of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, and Pain in 2018 and released their album Easy Pain in 2014. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Power Sucker Tracklist

The Darkest Side

Every Bone

Call Bullshit

Exit Slowly

Power Sucker

Turning Out Alright

Balloon

The Holy Net

Total Fucking Clarity

Take Get Lost

Falling Bullet

A Life in Tow

Hotel of Crows

DateCityVenueDetails
Jan 17Asheville, NCHeavy Mountain Festw/Pelican
Feb 2Louisville, KYPortalw/Thou, Null
Feb 3Cleveland, OHMahall’sw/Thou, Null
Feb 4Winchester, VABright Box Theatrew/Thou, Null
Feb 5Richmond, VAWarehousew/Thou, Null
Feb 6Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Thou, Null
Feb 7Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Thou
Apr 5Louisville, KYZanzabarw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 6Birmingham, ALWoodlawn Theaterw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 7New Orleans, LANo Dicew/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 8Houston, TXWhite Oak/Upstairsw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 9Austin, TXEmpire Control Roomw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 10Dallas, TXCheapsteaksw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 11Oklahoma City, OKResonant Headw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 12Kansas City, MOFarewellw/Cherubs, Porcelain
Apr 13St Louis, MOThe Sinkholew/Cherubs, Porcelain
May 30Toronto, ONPrepare The Ground Festival