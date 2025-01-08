Mark O’Connell, drummer for Taking Back Sunday, leaves band

Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell has announced that he has left the band. He was with the band for almost 25 years and played on all eight of the band’s studio albums. He announced his departure in a statement on Instagram which reads in part,



”After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band. It’s taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I’ve reflected on how to share my story.

First, I want to thank the fans - your love and support have meant everything to me. You’ve been the heartbeat of TBS, and a huge part of my life for nearly a quarter of a century. I owe it all to you.

My departure wasn’t an easy decision, and it wasn’t entirely my own. Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety. Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together.

Speaking of, I’m excited to share that I’ll be releasing new music soon - both as a solo artist and with some old friends. […] That said, I’m grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates - and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along with way. I’m choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter.”