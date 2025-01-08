Joe Jack Talcum to play a free show near Philly on February 15! Members of All Else Failed open!

Yeah baby! Punknews is thrilled to be a co-sponsor of a FREE Joe Jack Talcum show! Organized by Animated Brewing Company in Coatsville, the show will find Joe (of The dead milkmen of course) playing a solo set. Who knows what he will play, but he usually does some solo cuts, some DM tunes, some rarities, and sometimes even some unexpected covers! Joe has been releasing a string of very, very cool EPs and singles- record store, Over the moon, New year's baby, Gender blender- so this is going to be a really, really cool set!

PLUS, there are two killer openers: MRC and the Souvenirs (that's Mike of All Else Failed) will do his solo thing AND Husband Lost at Sea (that's Pat of All Else Failed) will do HIS solo thing!

AND IT'S FREE BABY! That's February 15 at 7pm at Animated Brewing co: 255 Mount Airy Rd., Coatesville, PA… though maybe show up a little early as there is a real good chance that this show will hit capacity. Here is the facebook page. See you there!!!