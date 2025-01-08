The Burning Hell announce new album, share “Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board”

The Burning Hell
by

The Burning Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ghost Palace and will be out on March 7 via You’ve Changed Records and BB*Island. The band has also released a new song called “Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board”. The Burning Hell released their EP Hardly Working in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Ghost Palace Tracklist

Celebrities in Cemeteries

My Home Planet

Brazil Nuts and Blue Curacao

Luna FM

What Does It Do and How Does It Work

Bottle of Chianti, Cheese, and Charcuterie Board

Summer Olympics

Duck vs. Decorated Shed

Birds of Australia

Strange Paradise

Ghost Palace