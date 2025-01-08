The Burning Hell announce new album, share “Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board”

by Em Moore
The Burning Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ghost Palace and will be out on March 7 via You’ve Changed Records and BB*Island. The band has also released a new song called “Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board”. The Burning Hell released their EP Hardly Working in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Ghost Palace Tracklist
Celebrities in Cemeteries
My Home Planet
Brazil Nuts and Blue Curacao
Luna FM
What Does It Do and How Does It Work
Bottle of Chianti, Cheese, and Charcuterie Board
Summer Olympics
Duck vs. Decorated Shed
Birds of Australia
Strange Paradise
Ghost Palace