Bob Mould to release new album, releases single

Bob Mould of Husker Du has released a new solo single. The new tune is "Here We Go Crazy." That's off his upcoming album He we go crazy out March 7 via Granary/BMG. You can hear the new tune below. Bob is also going on a fairly extensive tour this Spring.
BOB MOULD BAND: HERE WE GO CRAZY TOUR 2025
APRIL
1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*
2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*
4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*
5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*
7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*
8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*
9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*
11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*
12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*
14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*
15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*
16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*
18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*
19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre+
25 – Chicago, IL – Metro%
26 – Chicago, IL – Metro%
27 – Detroit, MI – El Club%
29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop%
30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre%
MAY
2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club%
3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge%
4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer%
7 – Washington DC – Black Cat%
9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall%
10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy%
11 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden#
* = support from Craig Finn
+= support from Poster Children
%= support from J. Robbins
#= support from Winged Wheel