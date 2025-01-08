Bob Mould to release new album, releases single

Bob Mould of Husker Du has released a new solo single. The new tune is "Here We Go Crazy." That's off his upcoming album He we go crazy out March 7 via Granary/BMG. You can hear the new tune below. Bob is also going on a fairly extensive tour this Spring.

BOB MOULD BAND: HERE WE GO CRAZY TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre+

25 – Chicago, IL – Metro%

26 – Chicago, IL – Metro%

27 – Detroit, MI – El Club%

29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop%

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre%

MAY

2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club%

3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge%

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer%

7 – Washington DC – Black Cat%

9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall%

10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy%

11 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden#

* = support from Craig Finn

+= support from Poster Children

%= support from J. Robbins

#= support from Winged Wheel