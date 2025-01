13 hours ago by Em Moore

Mayday Parade have released a video for their new song “By The Way”. The video was directed by Benjamin Lieber. The song is off their upcoming album Sweet which will be out on April 18 and is part one of their upcoming three-part album series. Mayday Parade released their EP More Like A Crash in 2023 and released their album What It Means To Fall Apart in 2021. Check out the video below.