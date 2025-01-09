Church Tongue to release new EP, share “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” video

by Em Moore
Church Tongue have signed to Pure Noise Records and announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called You’ll Know It Was Me and will be out on February 14. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” which was directed and edited by Errick Easterday. Church Tongue released their EP The Hubris of Gods Departed in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
You’ll Know It Was Me Tracklist
Heart Of Darkness
One Hand Wrapped Around The Sun
When It Betrays ft. Colin Young of Twitching Tongues
The Fury Of Love ft. Crystal Pak of Initiate
Bury Me (One Thousand Times)
You’ll Know It Was Me ft. George Clarke of Deafheaven