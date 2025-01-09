Church Tongue to release new EP, share “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” video

Church Tongue have signed to Pure Noise Records and announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called You’ll Know It Was Me and will be out on February 14. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” which was directed and edited by Errick Easterday. Church Tongue released their EP The Hubris of Gods Departed in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.