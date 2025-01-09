The Drowns to tour UK and Ireland in September

The Drowns
by Tours

The Drowns have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The tour will run throughout September. The Drowns released their album Blacked Out in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 04BrightonPrince Albert
Sep 05SwindonThe Vic
Sep 06ExeterCavern
Sep 07NewportLe Cab
Sep 08StaffordRedrum
Sep 09BlackpoolWaterloo
Sep 10CarlisleBrickyard
Sep 11GlasgowAudio
Sep 12DundeeBeat Generator
Sep 13EdinburghBannnermans
Sep 14GatesheadCentral
Sep 16LeedsBrudenell
Sep 17HullThe New Adelphi
Sep 18DerbyHairy Dog
Sep 19BelfastTBA
Sep 20Dublin, IEThomas House
Sep 21TBATBA
Sep 22ReadingClub Velocity
Sep 23LondonTBA