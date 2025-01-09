The Drowns have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The tour will run throughout September. The Drowns released their album Blacked Out in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 04
|Brighton
|Prince Albert
|Sep 05
|Swindon
|The Vic
|Sep 06
|Exeter
|Cavern
|Sep 07
|Newport
|Le Cab
|Sep 08
|Stafford
|Redrum
|Sep 09
|Blackpool
|Waterloo
|Sep 10
|Carlisle
|Brickyard
|Sep 11
|Glasgow
|Audio
|Sep 12
|Dundee
|Beat Generator
|Sep 13
|Edinburgh
|Bannnermans
|Sep 14
|Gateshead
|Central
|Sep 16
|Leeds
|Brudenell
|Sep 17
|Hull
|The New Adelphi
|Sep 18
|Derby
|Hairy Dog
|Sep 19
|Belfast
|TBA
|Sep 20
|Dublin, IE
|Thomas House
|Sep 21
|TBA
|TBA
|Sep 22
|Reading
|Club Velocity
|Sep 23
|London
|TBA