Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire and Dooms Children has announced that he will be joining Thursday as their touring guitarist for their upcoming winter tour dates. He announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”Very happy to be heading out on the road with my old buddies @thursdayband playing guitar. Tour starts Friday. See you in Philly.”

Thursday will be touring North America supporting Silverstein on their 25th anniversary trek and the shows kick off on January 10 in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement in full below.