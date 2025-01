14 hours ago by Em Moore

It has been announced that Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance will be voicing a character on the new Dungeons and Dragons pinball machine. The machine is called The Tyrant’s Eye and also features voice spots by Kevin Smith, Michael Dorn (who played Worf on Star Trek: The Next Generation), Brendon Small (Metalocalypse, Dethlok), Mica Burton, and Marisha Ray, among others. Check out the trailer for the machine below.