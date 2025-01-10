SpiritWorld to release new album, share “Abilene Grime” video

by Em Moore
SpiritWorld have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Helldorado and will be out on March 21 via Century Media. The band has released a video for their new song called “Abilene Grime” which was written and directed by Todd Hailstone. SpiritWorld released their album Deathwestern in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Helldorado Tracklist
1) Abilene Grime
2) No Vacancy in Heaven
3) Western Stars & The Apocalypse
4) Bird Song of Death
5) Prayer Lips
6) Waiting on the Reaper
7) Oblivion
8) Cleansing
9) Stigmata Scars
10) Annihilism