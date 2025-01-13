Mercy Ties to release first new album in 10 years, share “Love All the People”

Mercy Ties
by

Seattle-based Mercy Ties have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 10 years. It is called Reflections and Criticisms and will be out on March 28 via The Ghost Is Clear Records. The band has also released a new song called “Love All the People”. Mercy Ties released their album Proper Corruption in 2015. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Reflections and Criticisms Tracklist

Preamble

A New Hell Everyday

Normative Violence

Survivor’s Guilt

No Longer Human

Requiem

The Spectacle of the Scaffold

Giving Witness to Extinction

Love All the People

A Body in Search of a Corpse

Acta est Fabula, Plaudite