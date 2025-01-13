Mercy Ties to release first new album in 10 years, share “Love All the People”

by Em Moore
Seattle-based Mercy Ties have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 10 years. It is called Reflections and Criticisms and will be out on March 28 via The Ghost Is Clear Records. The band has also released a new song called “Love All the People”. Mercy Ties released their album Proper Corruption in 2015. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Reflections and Criticisms Tracklist
Preamble
A New Hell Everyday
Normative Violence
Survivor’s Guilt
No Longer Human
Requiem
The Spectacle of the Scaffold
Giving Witness to Extinction
Love All the People
A Body in Search of a Corpse
Acta est Fabula, Plaudite