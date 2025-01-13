ZBR Fest has announced its first wave of bands for this year. Vs Self, State Faults, Salvinorin-A, Poetry of Torch, Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, February, Clay Birds, Sinema, Respire, Votive, Eyelet, Black Nail, Adobe Homes, and Massa Nera will be playing the festival. ZBR Fest will take place on May 3-4 at Subterranean, Upstairs in Chicago.
