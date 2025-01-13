According to a post on Instagram , Raging Nathans are in the studio. The post is made up of six photos from inside the Popside Recording studio with the third photo displaying four track names including “Cum Sock”, “Bed Bugs”, “The Devil’s Cock”, and “Slick Hogs”. The caption for the post reads,



”The gangs all here. Making hit records. Cannot WAIT for you to hear 'Cum Sock'”

Raging Nathans will be touring the Eastern US with Dead Kennedys in the spring. See the post in full below.