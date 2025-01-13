Scream have announced that they will be playing three shows across the Eastern US. They will be playing in Pennsylvania and New York in March. In their announcement post on Instagram the band expressed their feelings on the ongoing wildfires in California, saying in part,



”It’s hard to communicate knowing that this appears in the company of so much tragedy. Thinking of Octavia Butler, who said that for “the major tragedies in life, there’s just no compensation. But the minor ones you can always write about. It’s my way of dealing, and it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than psychiatrists. The story, you see, will get you through.”

So we are holding love for Los Angeles, knowing there’s just no compensation, but still doing our best to tell some stories and get you through.

[…]

Sending Love to All in SoCal”