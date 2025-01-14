Gloin announce new album, share “controlfreak69” video

Toronto-based post-punks Gloin have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) and will be out on March 28 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “controlfreak69” which was shot, directed, and edited by Boy Wonder. Gloin released their album We Found This in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.