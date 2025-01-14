Gloin announce new album, share “controlfreak69” video

Gloin
by

Toronto-based post-punks Gloin have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) and will be out on March 28 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “controlfreak69” which was shot, directed, and edited by Boy Wonder. Gloin released their album We Found This in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) Tracklist

20 Bucks

Bucket of Blood

Missed Call

controlfreak69

The Treatment

Horse Fighting

Swamp

A Body in the Outdoors

Sent from my iPhone

Salamander

Big Boss

controlfreak69 (VF)