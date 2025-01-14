To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Turnover's Peripheral Vision , the band has expanded their already announced US and UK tour to include more dates and announced the supports. Balance And Composure, Citizen, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper Of Love and Keep will be supporting on select dates. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.
