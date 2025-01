2 hours ago by John Gentile

Electric Wizard will release a new album this year. Singer Jus Osborn, in an interview with It's psychedelic baby magazine, stated: "“Well, we actually have a new album coming next year. Yes, this live LP was just an ‘offering,’ a ‘gift’ (maybe even a contractual obligation, haha) to you while you patiently await our new recordings. I can’t see us doing more than one LP ever again, so we are making sure it’s bloody good. And bloody heavy.”

We'll keep up updated.