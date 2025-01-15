Staticlone to release debut album, share “Honeycomb”

Staticlone
Staticlone, the Philly-based hardcore punk band that includes members of Blacklisted, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Better Living Through Static Vision and will be out on March 7 via Relapse Records. The band has also released a new song called “Honeycomb”. Staticlone released their Flexi II in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Better Living Through Static Vision Tracklist

Better Living Through Static Vision

Honeycomb

This Light Burns Like Poison

Sullen Me

Moths

Alone In Philadelphia

Patching Holes In A Dead Star

Thin Places

Lens Flare

Red Eye