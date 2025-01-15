Staticlone to release debut album, share “Honeycomb”

by Em Moore
Staticlone, the Philly-based hardcore punk band that includes members of Blacklisted, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Better Living Through Static Vision and will be out on March 7 via Relapse Records. The band has also released a new song called “Honeycomb”. Staticlone released their Flexi II in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Better Living Through Static Vision Tracklist
Better Living Through Static Vision
Honeycomb
This Light Burns Like Poison
Sullen Me
Moths
Alone In Philadelphia
Patching Holes In A Dead Star
Thin Places
Lens Flare
Red Eye