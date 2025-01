, Posted by 15 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Debt Neglector have released two new songs called “Adios Amigos! Or: How to Self-Sabotage Without Even Trying” and “Tight Lips”. Both tracks are off their upcoming album Kinda Rips which will be out on April 4 via Smartpunk Records. Debt Neglector released Dirty Water in 2021. Check out the songs below.