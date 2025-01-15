The new Dead Boys singer is Mark Thorn of Neon Animal

After parting ways with Jake Hout in a public fashion, Dead Boys have announced their new singer. The new singer is Mark Thorn of UK's Neon Animal. As per a press release, guitarist Cheetah Chrome stated: "“I don’t like being rushed into decisions like this, but we lucked out, Mark Thorn came highly recommended by good friends The Damned and made me sit up and take notice. Looking forward to moving ahead with Mark and tearing shit up in style as usual!”

Dead Boys have two albums in the works, out via Cleopatra, and a Spring tour planned. We spoke to Cheetah Chrome about the blow up last year. You can check out Neon Animal below.

Dead Boys just released an archive live album called Live In San Francisco in 2024