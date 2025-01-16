Loud Women Fest has announced the first wave lineup for the New York City edition of their festival. ShyGodwin, Desert Sharks, Eevie Echoes and The Locations, I, Doris, Typhoid Rosie, Sorry Darling, and Dubais will be playing the festival. Loud Women Fest New York City will take place on May 10 at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, NY.
ShyGodwin, Desert Sharks, Eevie Echoes and the Locations, more to play Loud Women Fest NYC
