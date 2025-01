9 hours ago by Em Moore

Fucked Up have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch. It will feature two new songs “Disabuse” and “Self-Driving Man”. The 7-inch will be out on March 14 via Sub Pop Records. The band has released the audio for “Disabuse”. Fucked Up released their albums Someday and Another Day in 2024. Check out the song below.