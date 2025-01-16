Listen to the new song by Belted Sweater!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Los Angeles-based industrial skramz artist Belted Sweater! The song is called “Cherry Grove” and is off Belted Sweater’s upcoming self-titled album. Speaking about the song, Christopher Patrick Gregory said,



”’Cherry Grove’ was one of the first songs I worked on for this record. There's a lot of guitar & ebow on it, which is new for me- the last record being just shouting, synths and drums. So blending the live instruments with synths kind of set the template for the record, sort of like if Kevin Shields did sound design for a boss fight in an NES game.”

Belted Sweater will be out everywhere on February 21 via Self Versed Records and Softseed Records. Listen to the song below!