Tunic to release new album, share “Eyes Crossed Out” video

Tunic
by

Tunic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Harmony of Loss Has Been Sung and will be out on February 28 via the band’s own label Midwest Debris. The band has also released a video for their new song “Eyes Crossed Out” which was created by BNB Studios. Tunic released their album Wrong Dream in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A Harmony of Loss Has Been Sung Tracklist

Sorrow’s Grip

Ordinary Unique Pain

The Sharpening of a Blade

Eyes Crossed Out

Spoiled Fruit

No Greater Loss