Tunic to release new album, share “Eyes Crossed Out” video

by Em Moore
Tunic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Harmony of Loss Has Been Sung and will be out on February 28 via the band’s own label Midwest Debris. The band has also released a video for their new song “Eyes Crossed Out” which was created by BNB Studios. Tunic released their album Wrong Dream in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
A Harmony of Loss Has Been Sung Tracklist
Sorrow’s Grip
Ordinary Unique Pain
The Sharpening of a Blade
Eyes Crossed Out
Spoiled Fruit
No Greater Loss