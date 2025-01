Anonymous Source, Posted by 10 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Grumpster played two new/unreleased songs at their show in Providence, Rhode Island on September 15, 2025 opening for The Dirty Nil. The songs are called "Less Talk, More Rock" and the second song title was not announced. It may be called "Drive-by Shooters." You can check out the songs below.