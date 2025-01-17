Episode #686 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, and Em talk about Punk Rock Bowling’s club shows, the end of the Best Canadian-only Music Site (In Their Opinion) DOMINIONATED, the debut track by Not Gorgeous (which we premiered today and you can listen to right here!), the new Dead Boys singer, and BRAT’s cover of “Barracuda” by Heart. They also discuss Laibach, Dungeons and Dragons pinball machines, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
