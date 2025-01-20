Georgia Maq, Noun, Zulu, more added to Abortion Access Benefit concert series

by Festivals & Events

More bands have been added to the upcoming Abortion Access Benefit shows that Ground Control Touring will be putting on across 8 US cities later this month. Zulu, Georgia Maq, Noun, Pinkwash, Nuclear Daisies, Flowers for the Dead, Video Age, playytime and Cherry Glazerr are among the bands added. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Surfbort, Purest Form, Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, Control Top, Dark Thoughts, Pie Face Girls, and Truth Club. The Abortion Access Benefit Series will take place on January 25 in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, Washington, and Raleigh. All proceeds from the shows will go to the reproductive justice organization Noise For Now. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jan 25Los Angeles, CALodge Roomw/Casino Hearts / Draag / Mamalarky (duo) / Nuovo Testamento / Purest Form / Surfbort / Barr / Georgia Maq / Inner Wave (DJ) / Zulu
Jan 25New York City, NYBowery Ballroomw/Dazegxd / GIFT / Guerilla Toss / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Sex Week / Taraneh / Augustus Muller of Boy Harsher (DJ) / Cherry Glazerr / Julia2 (DJ) / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Meg Elsier / Model/Actriz (DJ)
Jan 25Chicago, ILSleeping Villagew/Accessory / Owen / Perfect Skin / Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse / Smut / Starcharm
Jan 25Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Purgatory)w/ Girlpuppy / Jahnah Camille / Omni / Pike Co. / Zoe Bayani / playytime / Video Age
Jan 25Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’sw/Control Top / Dark Thoughts / Mopar Stars / Nina Reiser / Noun / Pinkwash
Jan 25Austin, TXHotel Vegasw/Font / Touch Girl Apple Blossom / Good Looks / Hannah-man / I Wear Your Chain / Nuclear Daisies / Sun June
Jan 25Washington, DCSongbyrdw/Birthday Girl (DC) / Clear Channel / Dazy / Flowers for the Dead / Simpson / Yaya Bey
Jan 25Raleigh, NCKingsw/Pie Face Girls / Rosali / Truth Club / DJ Bug Spray (Mac McCaughan) / Hiding Places / Verity Den