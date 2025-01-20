More bands have been added to the upcoming Abortion Access Benefit shows that Ground Control Touring will be putting on across 8 US cities later this month. Zulu, Georgia Maq, Noun, Pinkwash, Nuclear Daisies, Flowers for the Dead, Video Age, playytime and Cherry Glazerr are among the bands added. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Surfbort, Purest Form, Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, Control Top, Dark Thoughts, Pie Face Girls, and Truth Club. The Abortion Access Benefit Series will take place on January 25 in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, Washington, and Raleigh. All proceeds from the shows will go to the reproductive justice organization Noise For Now. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jan 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|w/Casino Hearts / Draag / Mamalarky (duo) / Nuovo Testamento / Purest Form / Surfbort / Barr / Georgia Maq / Inner Wave (DJ) / Zulu
|Jan 25
|New York City, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/Dazegxd / GIFT / Guerilla Toss / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Sex Week / Taraneh / Augustus Muller of Boy Harsher (DJ) / Cherry Glazerr / Julia2 (DJ) / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Meg Elsier / Model/Actriz (DJ)
|Jan 25
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|w/Accessory / Owen / Perfect Skin / Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse / Smut / Starcharm
|Jan 25
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|w/ Girlpuppy / Jahnah Camille / Omni / Pike Co. / Zoe Bayani / playytime / Video Age
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s
|w/Control Top / Dark Thoughts / Mopar Stars / Nina Reiser / Noun / Pinkwash
|Jan 25
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|w/Font / Touch Girl Apple Blossom / Good Looks / Hannah-man / I Wear Your Chain / Nuclear Daisies / Sun June
|Jan 25
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|w/Birthday Girl (DC) / Clear Channel / Dazy / Flowers for the Dead / Simpson / Yaya Bey
|Jan 25
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|w/Pie Face Girls / Rosali / Truth Club / DJ Bug Spray (Mac McCaughan) / Hiding Places / Verity Den