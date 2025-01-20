Initiate release “Too Much” video, to tour US and BC with Wisecrack in March

by Em Moore
Initiate have released a video for their song “Too Much”. The video takes inspiration from Em Berry’s poem “Because of Us” and was directed and filmed by John L’Etoile and Sandy Peña. The song was released last week and appears to be a standalone single. Initiate will be touring with Wisecrack in March and released their album Cerebral Circus in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|March 6
|Vancouver, BC
|March 7
|Seattle, WA
|March 8
|Portland, OR
|March 10
|Reno, NV
|March 11
|Fresno, CA
|March 12
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|March 13
|Oxnard, CA
|March 14
|San Diego, CA