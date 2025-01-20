Initiate release “Too Much” video, to tour US and BC with Wisecrack in March

Initiate have released a video for their song “Too Much”. The video takes inspiration from Em Berry’s poem “Because of Us” and was directed and filmed by John L’Etoile and Sandy Peña. The song was released last week and appears to be a standalone single. Initiate will be touring with Wisecrack in March and released their album Cerebral Circus in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCity
March 6Vancouver, BC
March 7Seattle, WA
March 8Portland, OR
March 10Reno, NV
March 11Fresno, CA
March 12San Luis Obispo, CA
March 13Oxnard, CA
March 14San Diego, CA