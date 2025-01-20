Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York City-based Butterbrain! The video is for their new song “Hold Tight” and was directed by Raph Copeland. Speaking to Punknews about the song the band said,



”We strongly wanted to share our new single/video ‘Hold Tight’ on the important day of January 20th, as this year it signifies 2 major National Holidays - Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the same date. ‘Hold Tight’ is our take on the state of dichotomy and division existing in our country's current climate. We feel this powerful day is the perfect one to share ‘Hold Tight’ with the world. Enjoy.”

”Hold Tight” is off Butterbrain’s upcoming album Armageddon Party which will be out this spring. Watch the video below!