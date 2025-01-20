Episode #685.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some great tracks that were released in December 2024 including songs by Second Wife, Handcuff, Blood Lemon, Like Roses, Chase Petra, Fight Back Mountain, Cheekface, Matty Grace, Heavy Petter, Buio Omega, The Slime, Hauntu, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Zeta featuring Anthony Green, Burial Etiquette, Fucked Up, Bonnie Trash, and Midnight Answers. Listen to the episode below!
