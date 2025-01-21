Bonnie Trash release video for “Hellmouth”

Bonnie Trash have released a video for their new song “Hellmouth”. The video was directed by Sarafina and Emmalia Bortolon-Vettor. The song is off their upcoming album Mourning You which will be out on February 28 via Hand Drawn Dracula. Bonnie Trash will be playing a handful of shows around Ontario in February and March and released their EP My Love Remains The Same in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.