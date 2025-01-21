Bonnie Trash release video for “Hellmouth”

Bonnie Trash have released a video for their new song “Hellmouth”. The video was directed by Sarafina and Emmalia Bortolon-Vettor. The song is off their upcoming album Mourning You which will be out on February 28 via Hand Drawn Dracula. Bonnie Trash will be playing a handful of shows around Ontario in February and March and released their EP My Love Remains The Same in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 27Toronto, ONWavelength Winter Fest w/ The OBGMs, pHoenix Pagliacci, Cadence Weapon
Mar 01Guelph, ONArtBar
Mar 08Kitchener, ONThe Union