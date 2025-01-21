The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir to release Death Cab for Cutie charity covers comp

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced that they will be releasing a Death Cab For Cutie covers album. The album is called Farther Than Ever Before: A Tribute to Transatlanticism and will be out on March 7 via Sensitivity Patterns. Along with the Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, the comp features covers by Dying Whale, KOFIN, Funeral Homes, Like Father, IWAN, +CAREGIVER+, Dreamwell, Hidden Mothers, and Fainting Dreams. DROUGHT’s cover of “Death of an Interior Decorator” has also been released. All proceeds from the sale of the record will be split between Global Action for Trans Quality and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Check out DROUGHT’s cover and tracklist below.
Farther Than Ever Before - A Tribute To Transatlanticism Tracklist
The New Year - The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
Lightness - Dying Whale
Title and Registration - KOFIN
Expo ‘86 - Funeral Homes
The Sound of Settling - Like Father
Tiny Vessels - IWAN
Transatlanticism - +CAREGIVER+
Passenger Seat - Dreamwell
Death of an Interior Decorator - DROUGHT
We Looked Like Giants - Hidden Mothers
A Lack of Color - Fainting Dreams