This Is LA, a benefit show for the California wildfires put on by SOS Booking, has announced its lineup. God’s Hate, Rotting Out, Xibalba, H20, Strife, Downpresser, Zulu, and Watch You Fall will be playing, The show will take place at the Belasco in Los Angeles on February 2.
Previous StoryThe Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir to release Death Cab for Cutie charity covers comp
Next StoryThe Kilograms to release debut album, share "Beliefs and Thieves"
H20, Xibalba, Zulu, more to play This Is LA benefit show
Georgia Maq, Noun, Zulu, more added to Abortion Access Benefit concert series
Scowl, Zulu, Jivebomb, more to play Flatspot World Miami
Basement, Cold World, Superheaven, more to play LDB Fest 2025
Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Drug Church, Gouge Away, more to play Outbreak Fest 2025
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
Refused release video for "The Deadly Rhythm"
Thursday, Pool Kids, L.S. Dunes, more to play Coheed and Cambria's 2025 S.S. Neverender cruise
Refused announce final North American tour dates, to release 'Shape of Punk to Come' tribute album
Barclays suspends sponsorship of all Live Nation Events, including Download Fest