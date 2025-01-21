The Kilograms to release debut album, share “Beliefs and Thieves”

The Kilograms, made up of Joe Gittleman (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Avoid One Thing), Michael McDermott (ex-The Bouncing Souls, Joan Jett), Sammy Kay, J Duckworth (Newport Secret Six), and Craig Gorsline (The Circle City Deacons), have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Beliefs and Thieves and will be out on April 4 via Rad Girlfriend Records and Weights and Measures. The band has also released the title track. The Kilograms will be touring the US with Big D and the Kids Table starting in late February and released their EP in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Beliefs and Thieves Tracklist
Beliefs and Thieves
Ya Ya
Saddest Song
Fireworks
Hard Lines
Battles
Faith and Love
Lorelei
Hoodie Song
Old Dog