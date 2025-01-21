Scowl to release new album, share “Not Hell, Not Heaven” video

Scowl have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Are We All Angels and will be out on April 4 via Dead Oceans. The band has also released a video for their new song “Not Hell, Not Heaven” which was directed by Sean Stout and filmed at 924 Gilman in Berkeley, California. Scowl released their EP Psychic Dance Routine in 2023 and released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.