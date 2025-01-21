Billy Idol and Joan Jett to tour this summer

by John Gentile
This summer, Billy Idol and Joan Jett are going on tour. They'll be hitting pretty much all of the USA. You can see a promo video for the tour below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 30 (Wed)
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|May 3 (Sat)
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|May 4 (Sun)
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|May 7 (Wed)
|Ft Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|May 9 (Fri)
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|May 10 (Sat)
|Tampa, FL
|MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
|May 13 (Tue)
|Sunrise, FL
|Amerant Bank Arena
|May 16 (Fri)
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|May 17 (Sat)
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|May 20 (Tue)
|Chicago, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|May 21 (Wed)
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|May 23 (Fri)
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|June 22 (Sun)
|Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
|Forever Now Festival
|August 16 (Sat)
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Mann Center
|August 17 (Sun)
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|August 20 (Wed)
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|August 22 (Fri)
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|August 23 (Sat)
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|August 26 (Tue)
|Bangor, ME
|Maine Savings Amphitheatre
|August 28 (Thu)
|Clarkson, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|August 30 (Sat)
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|August 31 (Sun)
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|September 3 (Wed)
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|September 5 (Fri)
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
|September 12 (Fri)
|Palm Springs, CA
|Acrisure Arena
|September 14 (Sun)
|Berkeley, CA
|Greek Theatre
|September 17 (Wed)
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|September 19 (Fri)
|Ridgefield, WA
|RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
|September 20 (Sat)
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|September 23 (Tue)
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|September 25 (Thu)
|Inglewood, CA
|The Kia Forum