Billy Idol and Joan Jett to tour this summer

This summer, Billy Idol and Joan Jett are going on tour. They'll be hitting pretty much all of the USA. You can see a promo video for the tour below.

DateCityVenue
April 30 (Wed)Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 3 (Sat)Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 4 (Sun)Austin, TXMoody Center
May 7 (Wed)Ft Worth, TXDickies Arena
May 9 (Fri)Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre
May 10 (Sat)Tampa, FLMidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 13 (Tue)Sunrise, FLAmerant Bank Arena
May 16 (Fri)Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
May 17 (Sat)Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
May 20 (Tue)Chicago, ILCredit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 21 (Wed)Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
May 23 (Fri)Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
June 22 (Sun)Milton Keynes, BuckinghamshireForever Now Festival
August 16 (Sat)Philadelphia, PAThe Mann Center
August 17 (Sun)Saratoga Springs, NYBroadview Stage at SPAC
August 20 (Wed)New York, NYMadison Square Garden
August 22 (Fri)Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion
August 23 (Sat)Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
August 26 (Tue)Bangor, MEMaine Savings Amphitheatre
August 28 (Thu)Clarkson, MIPine Knob Music Theatre
August 30 (Sat)Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
August 31 (Sun)Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 3 (Wed)Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5 (Fri)Salt Lake City, UTUtah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 12 (Fri)Palm Springs, CAAcrisure Arena
September 14 (Sun)Berkeley, CAGreek Theatre
September 17 (Wed)Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
September 19 (Fri)Ridgefield, WARV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 20 (Sat)Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
September 23 (Tue)Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25 (Thu)Inglewood, CAThe Kia Forum