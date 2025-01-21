The Gamits release new song “Into The Red”

The Gamits have released a new single. It's called "Into the red" and it appears to be a stand alone single right now. As per the band: "In the Red was mostly written the morning after Trump was elected back in 2016. It was posted that day to my personal Facebook page as a very raw acoustic performance from my basement. It was never finished and was more or less forgotten or so I thought. Fast-forward eight years later and here we are again. My friend Jen Pop appeared on my feed doing a cover of this song the morning after hewhocannotbenamed was elected for a second time. How cool is that? (not the election results part) I finished the song that day and now on inauguration day 2025 it is the first Gamits single in a very long time. Thanks for listening and good luck America." You can hear it below.