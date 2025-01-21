Dollar Signs have announced that they will be disbanding at the end of this year after 16 years together. The band announced this in a statement on their Instagram page which reads in part,



”the butterflies are big as i type this but the time has come to call it a day on this project. i want to be very clear that we are intending on playing shows the rest of the year and wrapping it up big at the end.

i hate a long goodbye, but we wanted to tell you now, so you know that if we’re hitting your town, it’s very likely the last time. we want to see all of our friends one more time & give everyone a chance to make it to a show.

i also want to be very clear that kickstarter orders that haven’t gone out yet are our number one priority, and you will still get your packages. we are experiencing a delay with our legend tripping books which has held up some orders.

lots more words to come soon, but i’ll use this moment to say that i am scared of a future without this band in my life, but i am happy—i can confidently say that we accomplished everything we could have ever imagined as an independent band, and we did it our own way, reckless & beautiful.”