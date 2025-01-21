Episode #686.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In part 1 of the Em Tells You What to Listen to Year End Spectacular, Em plays one song each for every album she wrote about on her year-end list. Songs by Mannequin Pussy, Sprints, Anti-Queens, Cross Dog, Thunder Queens, Guhn Twei, Thotcrime, METZ, Voluntary Hazing, Amyl and the Sniffers, Burial Etiquette, The Calamatix, The OBGMs, Bacchae, Teens In Trouble, Terry Green, Half Past Two, Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Indian Giver, NO MAN, BRAT, CHERYM, Omnigone, Basque, Later, Spaced, Heavenly Blue, Pillow Queens, Bad Movies, The Dreaded Laramie, Kid Kapichi, Pom Pom Squad, Blind Girls, Gulfer, Yagrum Bagarn, Respire, Big|Brave, Bring Me The Horizon, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
ETYWTLT - Best of 2024 - LPs Tracklist
“OK? OK! OK? OK!” - Mannequin Pussy
“Shaking Their Hands” - Sprints
“Saviour” - The Anti-Queens
“Glass Eye” - METZ
“Beyond The Journey’s End” - Thotcrime
“Mazes” - The Abruptors
“Professionally Offended” - Voluntary Hazing
“Tiny Bikini” - Amyl and the Sniffers
“Dread” - The Calamatix
“I Don’t Dream Anymore” - Half Past Two
“Alpha Beta Sigma” - CHERYM
“Brave” - Teens In Trouble
“Next Time” - Bacchae
“Sticks and Stones” - Ekko Astral
“24 (The Growing Pains of Capitalism)” - Eevie Echoes and the Locations
“Collateral Damage” - Cross Dog
“Blood Diamond” - BRAT
“Can’t Kill Us All” - NO MAN
“Beneviolent” - Thirdface
“Stillness” - Basque
“Planted” - Kill Lincoln
“Violence” - Omnigone
“Makes Me Violent” - Bob Vylan
“Artillery” - Kid Kapichi
“Regicide” - Victime
“Walking Away” - Thunder Queens
“Bad Seeds” - Shooting Daggers
“Surviving on defiance” - Poppy
“Berth” - Frail Body
“Compulsion” - meth.
“Ivy Staircase In Ruin” - Burial Etiquette
“Do the Birds Still Sing?” - Respire
“SO WHAT” - Terry Green
“Give It Back” - Indian Giver
“WAVE” - The OBGMs
“Piety Contest“ - The Readys
“Raw” - Latter
“I Am Dog Now” - Chat Pile
“No Release” - Gouge Away
“Cosmic Groove” - Spaced
“Glass So Clear” - Heavenly Blue
“Birmingham Bulls Win!” - The Dreaded Laramie
“The Process” - Tiny Stills
“Wilkinson’s Sword” - Couch Slut
“DogDayGod” - Wristmeetrazor
“Bastard Spelled Backwards” - ZOMBIESHARK!
“Trans panic defence! at the disco” - SISSY XO
“Street Fighter” - Pom Pom Squad
“Heavy Pour” - Pillow Queens
“Outta My Head” - Bad Moves
“I Am Continuing To Do My Thing” - Cheekface
“Prove” - Gulfer
“My Last Acid Trip” - Night Court
“A Dream to Stir Hearts” - Yagrum Bagarn
“Unseen World” - Chelsea Wolfe
“Middle of the Night” - Anthony Green
“Travesty” - Schedule 1
“Christian Pornography” - Missouri Executive Order 44
“Capitale de l’arsenic” - Guhn Twei
“BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL” - Godspeed You! Black Emperor
“Something Violent in the Way” - The Good Depression
“Closer to Hell” - Blind Girls
“Unbidden Guest” - Thou
“Haunted” - S.H.I.T.
“thirty, flirty, and thriving!!!” - Cliffdiver
“Kevin Pickles and the Great Pool Noodle Excursion” - Arcadia Grey
“A Shot of Dangerous” - Dog Party
“UR GODZ” - Virginity
“I’m Not A Cop” - Laura Jane Grace
“Hardware Software” - Allie X
“Maybe That Truck Hit Me…And This Is A Dream…” - Excuse Me, Who Are You?
“quotidian: solemnity” - BIG|BRAVE
“Fractured” - Candy Apple
“Kiss!” - Rarity
“Past Life” - Garden Home
“DAY-SHAPES” - Space Camp
“falling short” - Vial
“WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP” - Stand Atlantic
“ACAFB” - Goddess
“Pink Push-Up Bra” - Scene Queen
“Bed Chem” - Sabrina Carpenter
“Candy Coloured Catastrophe” - Redd Kross
“In The Company of Sisters” - Fucked Up ft. Julianna Riolino
“Follow Fine Feeling” - Fucked Up
“THANK THE UNIONS” - Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent
“hysteria!” - cumgirl8
“Clean Girl” - Cowboy Boy
“Wake-Up Call” - Psychbike
“Looming” - State Faults
“portraits” - your arms are my cocoon
“Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” - Bring Me The Horizon
“Sun Above Me” - Wampums