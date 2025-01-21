ETYWTLT - Best of 2024 - LPs Tracklist

“OK? OK! OK? OK!” - Mannequin Pussy

“Shaking Their Hands” - Sprints

“Saviour” - The Anti-Queens

“Glass Eye” - METZ

“Beyond The Journey’s End” - Thotcrime

“Mazes” - The Abruptors

“Professionally Offended” - Voluntary Hazing

“Tiny Bikini” - Amyl and the Sniffers

“Dread” - The Calamatix

“I Don’t Dream Anymore” - Half Past Two

“Alpha Beta Sigma” - CHERYM

“Brave” - Teens In Trouble

“Next Time” - Bacchae

“Sticks and Stones” - Ekko Astral

“24 (The Growing Pains of Capitalism)” - Eevie Echoes and the Locations

“Collateral Damage” - Cross Dog

“Blood Diamond” - BRAT

“Can’t Kill Us All” - NO MAN

“Beneviolent” - Thirdface

“Stillness” - Basque

“Planted” - Kill Lincoln

“Violence” - Omnigone

“Makes Me Violent” - Bob Vylan

“Artillery” - Kid Kapichi

“Regicide” - Victime

“Walking Away” - Thunder Queens

“Bad Seeds” - Shooting Daggers

“Surviving on defiance” - Poppy

“Berth” - Frail Body

“Compulsion” - meth.

“Ivy Staircase In Ruin” - Burial Etiquette

“Do the Birds Still Sing?” - Respire

“SO WHAT” - Terry Green

“Give It Back” - Indian Giver

“WAVE” - The OBGMs

“Piety Contest“ - The Readys

“Raw” - Latter

“I Am Dog Now” - Chat Pile

“No Release” - Gouge Away

“Cosmic Groove” - Spaced

“Glass So Clear” - Heavenly Blue

“Birmingham Bulls Win!” - The Dreaded Laramie

“The Process” - Tiny Stills

“Wilkinson’s Sword” - Couch Slut

“DogDayGod” - Wristmeetrazor

“Bastard Spelled Backwards” - ZOMBIESHARK!

“Trans panic defence! at the disco” - SISSY XO

“Street Fighter” - Pom Pom Squad

“Heavy Pour” - Pillow Queens

“Outta My Head” - Bad Moves

“I Am Continuing To Do My Thing” - Cheekface

“Prove” - Gulfer

“My Last Acid Trip” - Night Court

“A Dream to Stir Hearts” - Yagrum Bagarn

“Unseen World” - Chelsea Wolfe

“Middle of the Night” - Anthony Green

“Travesty” - Schedule 1

“Christian Pornography” - Missouri Executive Order 44

“Capitale de l’arsenic” - Guhn Twei

“BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL” - Godspeed You! Black Emperor

“Something Violent in the Way” - The Good Depression

“Closer to Hell” - Blind Girls

“Unbidden Guest” - Thou

“Haunted” - S.H.I.T.

“thirty, flirty, and thriving!!!” - Cliffdiver

“Kevin Pickles and the Great Pool Noodle Excursion” - Arcadia Grey

“A Shot of Dangerous” - Dog Party

“UR GODZ” - Virginity

“I’m Not A Cop” - Laura Jane Grace

“Hardware Software” - Allie X

“Maybe That Truck Hit Me…And This Is A Dream…” - Excuse Me, Who Are You?

“quotidian: solemnity” - BIG|BRAVE

“Fractured” - Candy Apple

“Kiss!” - Rarity

“Past Life” - Garden Home

“DAY-SHAPES” - Space Camp

“falling short” - Vial

“WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP” - Stand Atlantic

“ACAFB” - Goddess

“Pink Push-Up Bra” - Scene Queen

“Bed Chem” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Candy Coloured Catastrophe” - Redd Kross

“In The Company of Sisters” - Fucked Up ft. Julianna Riolino

“Follow Fine Feeling” - Fucked Up

“THANK THE UNIONS” - Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent

“hysteria!” - cumgirl8

“Clean Girl” - Cowboy Boy

“Wake-Up Call” - Psychbike

“Looming” - State Faults

“portraits” - your arms are my cocoon

“Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” - Bring Me The Horizon

“Sun Above Me” - Wampums