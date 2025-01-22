SUMAC and Moor Mother to release collaborative album, share “Scene 1”

SUMAC and Moor Mother have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album together. The album is called The Film and will be out on April 25 via Thrill Jockey. They have also released their first song called “Scene 1”. SUMAC and Moor Mother will be playing collaborative shows in April - at the Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany on April 17 and at Roadburn Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands on April 19. Check out the song and tracklist below. Photo credit: Paulo Gonzales